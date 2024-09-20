Left Menu

Rainfall and Its Impact on Himachal Pradesh: A Detailed Overview

Light rain was recorded in various parts of Himachal Pradesh, with Bharmour in Chamba district receiving the highest precipitation. Several roads are closed, and power supply schemes affected. The state has also issued a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms and lightning. Rainfall deficit and economic losses are reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:15 IST
Rainfall and Its Impact on Himachal Pradesh: A Detailed Overview
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Light rain was recorded in some parts of Himachal Pradesh till early on Friday, with Bharmour in Chamba district registering the highest precipitation, the local Met office said.

Bharmour received 10 mm rainfall, followed by Kukumseri at 4.6 mm, and Manali, Keylong and Dharamshala at 1 mm each between 5:30 pm on Thursday and 8:30 am on Friday.

A total of 29 roads -- 10 in Kangra, nine in Mandi, five in Shimla, four in Kullu and one in Sirmaur districts -- are closed for traffic and nine power supply schemes have been affected, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

The local Met office has also issued a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on September 25-26.

The state's rainfall deficit stands at 19 per cent during the ongoing monsoon season. Himachal Pradesh has received 573.4 mm rainfall between June 1 and September 20 against a normal of 705.5 mm.

Officials said 177 people died in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon till Thursday while 31 were missing.

The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,331 crore, they said.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius. Una registered the highest maximum temperature at 35.8 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024