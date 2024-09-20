Rainfall and Its Impact on Himachal Pradesh: A Detailed Overview

Light rain was recorded in some parts of Himachal Pradesh till early on Friday, with Bharmour in Chamba district registering the highest precipitation, the local Met office said.

Bharmour received 10 mm rainfall, followed by Kukumseri at 4.6 mm, and Manali, Keylong and Dharamshala at 1 mm each between 5:30 pm on Thursday and 8:30 am on Friday.

A total of 29 roads -- 10 in Kangra, nine in Mandi, five in Shimla, four in Kullu and one in Sirmaur districts -- are closed for traffic and nine power supply schemes have been affected, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

The local Met office has also issued a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on September 25-26.

The state's rainfall deficit stands at 19 per cent during the ongoing monsoon season. Himachal Pradesh has received 573.4 mm rainfall between June 1 and September 20 against a normal of 705.5 mm.

Officials said 177 people died in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon till Thursday while 31 were missing.

The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,331 crore, they said.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius. Una registered the highest maximum temperature at 35.8 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)