Greenpeace Activists Highlight Devastating Drought Impact in Amazon Basin

A team of Brazilian Greenpeace environmental activists on Friday placed a 'Protect' banner on a sandbank that has emerged in the middle of one of the major rivers of the Amazon basin, which is suffering from the worst drought on record. The banner read, 'Who Pays?' highlighting the environmental damage and attributing it to climate change driven by fossil fuel usage.

The severe drought has drastically lowered the water level of the Solimoes River, exposing the riverbed near Manacapuru, close to Manaus. For the second consecutive year, critical drought conditions have parched the tropical forest, igniting extensive wildfires and isolating riverine communities as the shallow waters hinder boat passage.

'We want to send a message that climate change is already affecting even the world's largest rainforest and drying up its rivers,' said Greenpeace Brazil spokesperson Romulo Batista. He noted that vulnerable communities, especially Indigenous people and fishermen, are bearing the brunt of the climate crisis. Floating houses no longer float, and the escalating water temperatures are killing fish and endangered dolphins.

By the sandbank in the Solimoes River, water temperatures reached an unbearable 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Many fish and dolphins were found dead or dying, their remains scattered across the drying riverbed.

(With inputs from agencies.)