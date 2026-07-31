Major Brazil conservative party to stay neutral in presidential race, hurting Bolsonaro bid
Brazil's Progressives Party has announced it will remain neutral in the October presidential election, potentially blocking Senator Tereza Cristina from joining Senator Flavio Bolsonaro's ticket.
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil's Progressives Party, one of the country's largest right-wing parties, said on Friday it would stay neutral in October's presidential election, a significant setback for Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the strongest conservative contender in the polls, after he tried tapping one of its members as his running mate. If upheld, the decision would close the door on Senator Tereza Cristina joining Bolsonaro's ticket as running mate, despite his announcement to reporters earlier on Friday that he had chosen her for the role.
Cristina enjoys strong backing among rural voters and the powerful agribusiness caucus, which would be a major boost for Bolsonaro to win over voters as he trails President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in polls ahead of the October vote.
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