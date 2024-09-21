Union Environment Minister Announces Financial Support for Waste Recycling Start-Ups

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced on Saturday that the central government will provide financial support to start-ups focused on waste recycling. He emphasized the need to save energy and water, and to ban single-use plastic to protect the environment. Yadav made these remarks during a Beach Cleanup Campaign at Juhu beach, a part of the International Coastal Clean-up Day initiative.

Minister Yadav pointed out that while people utilize nature's resources, they often neglect recycling, leading to litter on beaches and roads. He underscored the government's commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and effective e-waste disposal. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde added that maintaining the state's 720 km-long coastline would bolster tourism, citing several nations whose economies are tourism-based.

The ongoing cleanliness drive, which started on September 17 at Girgaum Chowpatty in south Mumbai, will run until October 2. Shinde praised the initiative, noting it has significantly reduced pollution and garnered participation from citizens statewide. He also mentioned that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will resume its deep cleaning drive post-monsoon, using recycled water for cleaning roads. The CM applauded the increased awareness of cleanliness since the launch of the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)