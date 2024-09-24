Hurricane John Set to Strike Mexico's Southern Pacific Coast

Hurricane John rapidly strengthened to a Category 2 storm on Monday and is expected to intensify further before hitting Mexico's southern Pacific coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center confirmed.

Located 55 miles (89 km) south of Punta Maldonado in Guerrero state, Hurricane John is blowing winds near 100 mph (160.9 kph) with higher gusts. According to the NHC, the storm is on track to become a major hurricane as it approaches southern Mexico.

Forecasts suggest that John will make landfall late on Monday or early Tuesday near Puerto Escondido in Oaxaca. Authorities have closed schools in parts of Oaxaca and Guerrero as the storm draws closer. Residents have been advised to prepare for deadly surges and flooding, and measures are being coordinated with at-risk communities.

