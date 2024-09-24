Left Menu

Tsunami Advisory Issued After Strong Earthquake Hits Japan's Izu Islands

Japan's meteorological agency issued a tsunami advisory for the Izu Islands following a strong 5.9 magnitude earthquake. No damage or injuries were reported, and a minor tsunami was detected. The quake occurred about 180 kilometers south of Hachijo island, which is located 300 kilometers south of Tokyo.

Tsunami Advisory Issued After Strong Earthquake Hits Japan's Izu Islands
Japan's meteorological agency on Tuesday issued a tsunami advisory to a group of remote islands south of Tokyo after a strong earthquake.

The remote offshore quake was not felt and so far no damage or injuries were reported.

Japan Meteorological Agency said a magnitude 5.9 quake hit coastal residents of Izu Islands on Tuesday morning, and issued a tsunami advisory of up to 1 metre of waves in the area within minutes.

The JMA said a tsunami of about 50 centimetres was detected in the Yaene district on the Hachijo island.

The offshore quake occurred about 180 kilometres south of Hachijo island, which is about 300 kilometres south of Tokyo, the agency said.

The JMA said there was no Japanese earthquake intensity data from the remote offshore quake. Residents on Hachijo island said they did not feel the quake and only heard the tsunami advisory, Japan's NHK public television said.

Japan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean, and is one of the world's most earthquake and tsunami-prone countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

