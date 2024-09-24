Left Menu

Goa Braces for Severe Monsoon: IMD Issues Red Alert

Goa experienced heavy rains overnight, resulting in significant waterlogging in various areas. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert, anticipating more heavy rainfall. Several low-lying regions, particularly in North Goa, were inundated, but no flood situation has been reported so far.

Updated: 24-09-2024 11:35 IST
Goa experienced torrential rains overnight, leading to significant waterlogging in various coastal areas on Tuesday morning. In response, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red' alert, forecasting heavy downpours.

IMD predicted that the heavy rainfall would continue, with extremely heavy showers and winds gusting between 40-50 kmph expected in isolated areas of both North and South Goa. The state is on high alert, with 'orange' and 'yellow' alerts issued for the following days. Several low-lying areas, including Sanquelim and Bicholim in North Goa, were inundated, and videos showing the swelling Valvanti river surfaced on social media.

Despite the heavy rains, local officials reported that the situation is under control, with no flooding reported yet. Night patrolling has been intensified to monitor the situation closely. As per IMD data, Canacona taluka received the highest rainfall at 67.2 mm on Monday, contributing to the state's recorded 3,867.1 mm rainfall this monsoon season.

