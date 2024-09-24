Left Menu

Unlocking Coral Resilience: How Heat-Tolerant Corals Offer a Glimmer of Hope for Marine Ecosystems

Recent research reveals varying heat tolerances among coral colonies of the same species. Given increasing ocean temperatures, this study highlights the potential for selective breeding of heat-tolerant corals as a complementary measure to reduce carbon emissions and enhance reef conservation amid climate change.

Updated: 24-09-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 13:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

New research has uncovered surprising variability in heat tolerance among coral colonies, even within the same species. This finding is crucial as global ocean temperatures continue to rise, posing a significant threat to marine ecosystems.

Published today, the study measured the bleaching thresholds of over 500 colonies of Acropora hyacinthus, a common yet vulnerable coral species. The findings show that some colonies withstand high temperatures better than others, potentially aiding in reef conservation efforts.

Selective breeding of heat-tolerant corals could be an effective supplement to reducing global carbon emissions, helping to secure the future of the world's coral reefs. However, the success of such measures depends on the genetic factors that control heat tolerance in corals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

