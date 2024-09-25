Left Menu

Devastating Impact of Hurricane John on Southwestern Mexico

Hurricane John hit southwestern Mexico, leading to severe flooding and mudslides that killed three people. Authorities faced widespread damage including uprooted trees, demolished electric posts, and disrupted services. Efforts are underway to restore communication and power. The hurricane has now weakened, but residual risks of flash flooding remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 08:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 08:32 IST
Hurricane John, despite weakening, struck southwestern Mexico with critical flooding on Tuesday, leaving widespread devastation in its path. Authorities across the region were grappling with landslides, uprooted trees, and damaged infrastructures.

Civil protection units, alongside the National Guard, were actively involved in clearing debris from roads in Guerrero and Oaxaca states. The state power entity CFE worked diligently to restore electricity to affected areas, bringing power back to seven municipalities by Tuesday afternoon.

The death toll from the storm reached three, with the fatalities located between Puerto Escondido and Acapulco. Recovery efforts are showing positive progress, but residual threats such as flash flooding remain, as indicated by the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

