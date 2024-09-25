Devastating Impact of Hurricane John on Southwestern Mexico

Hurricane John, despite weakening, struck southwestern Mexico with critical flooding on Tuesday, leaving widespread devastation in its path. Authorities across the region were grappling with landslides, uprooted trees, and damaged infrastructures.

Civil protection units, alongside the National Guard, were actively involved in clearing debris from roads in Guerrero and Oaxaca states. The state power entity CFE worked diligently to restore electricity to affected areas, bringing power back to seven municipalities by Tuesday afternoon.

The death toll from the storm reached three, with the fatalities located between Puerto Escondido and Acapulco. Recovery efforts are showing positive progress, but residual threats such as flash flooding remain, as indicated by the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

(With inputs from agencies.)