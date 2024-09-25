Left Menu

Hurricane Helene Threatens Florida: Evacuations Ordered, Billions at Stake

Hurricane Helene, now packing winds of 80 mph, is expected to intensify and bring severe storm surge to Florida's coast. Evacuations are ordered, with millions warned. The storm's impact is seen across Florida, Cuba, and Georgia, causing extensive crop damage. Officials urge preparations for severe weather disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:01 IST
Hurricane Helene Threatens Florida: Evacuations Ordered, Billions at Stake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Powerful storm Helene, now a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, is poised to intensify further, potentially bringing life-threatening storm surge to Florida's coastline, the National Hurricane Center reported. Helene's fury has already wreaked havoc across Cuba, and 40 million people in the southeastern U.S. are under alerts.

Evacuations are underway along Florida's Gulf coast, with counties like Sarasota and Charlotte seeing significant displacements. Schools across numerous counties, including Hillsborough and Pinellas, are closed. In St. Petersburg, resident Melissa Wolcott-Martino recounts her ordeal, having just completed repairs from last year's Hurricane Idalia only to face evacuations again.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emphasized the importance of preparedness during a briefing, urging residents to review their hurricane plans. Helene's expected transition to a Category 3 storm has prompted further warnings of 15-foot storm surges and significant rainfall. Agriculture in Georgia is bracing for impact as storm preparations hasten, foreshadowing substantial economic repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024