Hurricane Helene Threatens Florida: Evacuations Ordered, Billions at Stake
Hurricane Helene, now packing winds of 80 mph, is expected to intensify and bring severe storm surge to Florida's coast. Evacuations are ordered, with millions warned. The storm's impact is seen across Florida, Cuba, and Georgia, causing extensive crop damage. Officials urge preparations for severe weather disruptions.
Powerful storm Helene, now a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, is poised to intensify further, potentially bringing life-threatening storm surge to Florida's coastline, the National Hurricane Center reported. Helene's fury has already wreaked havoc across Cuba, and 40 million people in the southeastern U.S. are under alerts.
Evacuations are underway along Florida's Gulf coast, with counties like Sarasota and Charlotte seeing significant displacements. Schools across numerous counties, including Hillsborough and Pinellas, are closed. In St. Petersburg, resident Melissa Wolcott-Martino recounts her ordeal, having just completed repairs from last year's Hurricane Idalia only to face evacuations again.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emphasized the importance of preparedness during a briefing, urging residents to review their hurricane plans. Helene's expected transition to a Category 3 storm has prompted further warnings of 15-foot storm surges and significant rainfall. Agriculture in Georgia is bracing for impact as storm preparations hasten, foreshadowing substantial economic repercussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
