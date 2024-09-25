Left Menu

PM Modi Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Weather Supercomputing Systems in Pune and Noida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the high-performance computing systems, 'Arka' and 'Arunika,' at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune and the National Center for Medium Range Weather Forecast in Noida. These systems, capable of 21.3 Petaflops, aim to enhance weather and climate research accuracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate cutting-edge high-performance computing systems at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune. This initiative aims to bolster weather and climate research in India.

Positioned at two critical sites, IITM in Pune and the National Center for Medium Range Weather Forecast (NCMRWF) in Noida, the new systems, named 'Arka' and 'Arunika,' bring unprecedented computational power. This upgrade is expected to significantly improve the accuracy and timeliness of predictions about tropical cyclones, heavy precipitation, thunderstorms, and other important weather events.

The total investment for this project is Rs. 850 crore, reflecting a major advancement in India's meteorological capabilities. Using Eviden's BullSequana XH2000, the systems will feature a combined power capacity of up to 21.3 Petaflops and utilize advanced Direct Liquid Cooling technology. The NCMRWF supercomputer in Noida will boast a computing capacity of 7.49 Petaflops, supporting advanced numerical weather modeling, while the IITM supercomputer in Pune will have a power capacity of 10.7 Petaflops for atmospheric and climate research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

