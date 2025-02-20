Shami's Remarkable Return: From Injury to India's Champion

In a candid revelation ahead of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Bangladesh, India's notable fast bowler Mohammed Shami recounted moments of despair when he feared his career in international cricket had come to an abrupt end. Shami, who injured his ankle during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023, spent nearly a year out of action, grappling with self-doubt and a stringent rehabilitation process.

The 34-year-old pacer staged a successful return by representing India in four recent matches against England. Shami is poised to further extend his comeback as he takes the field on Thursday in Dubai against Bangladesh. Reflecting on his challenging journey, he admitted to thoughts of uncertainty about ever making a return to cricket's grand stage.

"It was incredibly difficult transitioning from peak form during the World Cup to facing surgery," Shami told the ICC. "The surgeon's advice was clear: prioritize walking, then jogging, before contemplating a return to competitive cricket. Initially, the prospect of ever running again seemed a distant dream," he added. Shami acknowledged the invaluable support from his family and the BCCI, emphasizing that the ambition to don the India jersey once more fueled his perseverance through pain and adversity.

After a grueling two-month phase, the moment came when Shami was permitted to set his feet on the ground again. "It felt like a new beginning," he remarked, comparing it to a child's tentative first steps. "The courage to play for my nation and the desire to excel kept me motivated. It's the passion that has brought me this far," Shami said. With resilience and steadfastness, he overcame both physical challenges and mental hurdles.

Now at the helm of yet another promising chapter in his career, Shami aims to prolong his journey in Indian cricket for as long as his physical prowess allows. "Serving my country remains my utmost priority," he asserted. "Today, I'm able to play for India again, and I am thankful for this opportunity," Shami concluded on a hopeful note.

