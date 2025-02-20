Clara Tauson's Remarkable Upset: A Sleepless Triumph in Dubai

Clara Tauson, the 22-year-old Danish tennis player, overcame a lack of sleep to defeat No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships on Wednesday. Tauson's victory is notable as her first win over a top-ranked player.

Tauson, ranked 38th, remarked on her late-night schedule following a three-set victory against Elina Svitolina, noting she only managed about five hours of rest. 'I didn't know what shape I was going to come out here in, but a pretty good one,' she said post-match.

In other tournament highlights, Iga Swiatek and Sofia Kenin secured their spots in the quarterfinals, with Swiatek overcoming Dayana Yastremska and Kenin benefiting from Jasmine Paolini's injury to clinch their respective matches.

