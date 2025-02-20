Left Menu

Clara Tauson's Remarkable Upset: A Sleepless Triumph in Dubai

Clara Tauson, despite a sleepless night, defeated world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at the Dubai Championships. Tauson's victory marks her first over a top-ranked player and propels her into the quarterfinals, where she'll face Linda Noskova. Other notable matches saw victories from Iga Swiatek and Sofia Kenin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-02-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 09:43 IST
Clara Tauson, the 22-year-old Danish tennis player, overcame a lack of sleep to defeat No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships on Wednesday. Tauson's victory is notable as her first win over a top-ranked player.

Tauson, ranked 38th, remarked on her late-night schedule following a three-set victory against Elina Svitolina, noting she only managed about five hours of rest. 'I didn't know what shape I was going to come out here in, but a pretty good one,' she said post-match.

In other tournament highlights, Iga Swiatek and Sofia Kenin secured their spots in the quarterfinals, with Swiatek overcoming Dayana Yastremska and Kenin benefiting from Jasmine Paolini's injury to clinch their respective matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

