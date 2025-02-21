Pope Francis' Remarkable Resilience Amid Double Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis is steadily recovering from double pneumonia, with the Vatican announcing that his condition 'slightly improving' and blood tests stable. The 88-year-old pontiff, being treated at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, had been admitted due to significant breathing difficulties.

Vatican reports confirmed that he was cleared of fever and maintained stable hemodynamic parameters, with the pontiff breathing independently. A Vatican official highlighted that Francis was mobile, accepting calls, and handling some paperwork despite the complex nature of his diagnosis.

The international Catholic community has been rallying with prayers and support, hopeful for his recovery. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited, noting Francis' humor remained intact amid adversity, highlighting his tenacity against ongoing health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)