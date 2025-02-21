Left Menu

Pope Francis' Remarkable Resilience Amid Double Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis, 88, is showing signs of improvement as he battles double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli Hospital. The Vatican reported his condition as stable, with hemodynamic parameters normal. Despite the serious illness, the pontiff continues to engage with visitors and carry out some duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 00:35 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is steadily recovering from double pneumonia, with the Vatican announcing that his condition 'slightly improving' and blood tests stable. The 88-year-old pontiff, being treated at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, had been admitted due to significant breathing difficulties.

Vatican reports confirmed that he was cleared of fever and maintained stable hemodynamic parameters, with the pontiff breathing independently. A Vatican official highlighted that Francis was mobile, accepting calls, and handling some paperwork despite the complex nature of his diagnosis.

The international Catholic community has been rallying with prayers and support, hopeful for his recovery. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited, noting Francis' humor remained intact amid adversity, highlighting his tenacity against ongoing health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

