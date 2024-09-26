Heaviest Rains in Years Paralyze Mumbai: Trains Halted, Schools Closed

Heavy rains battered Mumbai on Wednesday, inundating low-lying areas, halting local train services, and forcing the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights. The deluge created river-like streets as over 100 mm of rain fell in just five hours.

>Thousands of commuters were stranded between Kurla and Thane stations. The India Meteorological Department responded by upgrading its orange alert to red for Mumbai and its neighboring districts, valid until 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

In response, schools and colleges will remain closed on Thursday. Extensive waterlogging was reported between Vidyavihar and Mulund as well as between Bhandup and Nahur. Slow train services and heavy traffic jams compounded commuter frustrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)