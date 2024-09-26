Left Menu

Heaviest Rains in Years Paralyze Mumbai: Trains Halted, Schools Closed

Heavy rains pummeled Mumbai, causing widespread flooding, halting train services, and leading to significant traffic jams. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert, prompting the closure of schools and colleges. Relief efforts are underway including the deployment of de-watering pumps and advisory measures from local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2024 00:15 IST
Heavy rains battered Mumbai on Wednesday, inundating low-lying areas, halting local train services, and forcing the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights. The deluge created river-like streets as over 100 mm of rain fell in just five hours.

>Thousands of commuters were stranded between Kurla and Thane stations. The India Meteorological Department responded by upgrading its orange alert to red for Mumbai and its neighboring districts, valid until 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

In response, schools and colleges will remain closed on Thursday. Extensive waterlogging was reported between Vidyavihar and Mulund as well as between Bhandup and Nahur. Slow train services and heavy traffic jams compounded commuter frustrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

