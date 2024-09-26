Groundbreaking 3D-Printed Hotel Rises in Texan Desert

El Cosmico, located in Marfa, Texas, is set to become the world's first 3D-printed hotel, marking a significant milestone in the hospitality industry. The expansion project will feature 43 new hotel units and 18 residential homes, all constructed using cutting-edge 3D printing technology.

According to hotel owner Liz Lambert, the unique method allows for unprecedented creative freedom. "Most hotels are confined to repetitive units, but this new technology lets us explore curves, domes, and parabolas like never before," Lambert explained.

The ambitious project, which is set for completion by 2026, is spearheaded by ICON, a 3D printing company based in Austin, Texas. ICON's Vulcan printer uses a specialized cement-based material called Lavacrete, designed for strength and affordability. While this innovative method could reshape the construction industry, experts like Charles Darwin University's Milad Bazli warn of potential impacts on skilled labor jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)