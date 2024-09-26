Sakol Residents Demand Realignment of State Highway 145
Residents of Sakol in Latur have threatened to resume their agitation if the demand for realignment of the Tembhurni-Latur-Deoni state highway 145 is not met. They submitted a memorandum to the collector and threaten to boycott upcoming assembly polls if the demand remains unmet.
Residents of Sakol in Latur on Thursday announced plans to resume their agitation if their demand for realignment of the Tembhurni-Latur-Deoni state highway 145 is not met.
On Wednesday, residents of Sakol in Shiroor-Anantpal tehsil also presented a memorandum to the district collector, following an agitation at the collectorate.
'The state highway 145 should be rerouted through Sakol. At the moment, it passes through the Sakol medium irrigation project, causing inconvenience to the people. The highway should pass via Talegaon-Sakol-Tipral. If our demand is not fulfilled, we will resume our agitation and boycott the upcoming assembly polls,' said one of the protesters.
Sakol, home to 20,000 people, is a major settlement in the Shiroor-Anantpal tehsil. More than a hundred residents from Sakol and nearby villages such as Rani Ankulga, Ghugi, Sangvi, Jawalga, Waghnalwadi, Shend, and Kanegao staged a 'rasta roko' on Tuesday.
