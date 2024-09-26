Left Menu

World's First 3D-Printed Hotel Expands in Texan Desert

El Cosmico, a hotel on the outskirts of Marfa, Texas, is expanding with the help of 3D printing technology. ICON and Bjarke Ingels Group are partnering in the project, using a large 3D printer to create 43 hotel units and 18 homes. The project aims to be completed by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:13 IST
El Cosmico, an existing hotel and campground in Marfa, Texas, is expanding its footprint using cutting-edge 3D printing technology. This project, described as the world's first 3D-printed hotel, involves the addition of 43 hotel units and 18 residential homes over a 60-acre site.

The technology is being provided by Austin-based ICON and architectural firm Bjarke Ingels Group. 'This method allows for unprecedented creativity,' said Liz Lambert, owner of El Cosmico. ICON's specialized 3D printer, called Vulcan, is constructing the buildings with a proprietary cement-based material called Lavacrete.

While the project promises innovation in architecture and construction, experts like Milad Bazli from Charles Darwin University warn that 3D printing in construction might affect local skilled labor markets. Completion of the expansion is expected by 2026, with hotel units priced between $200 and $450 per night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

