Left Menu

Link Established Between Sleep Apnea and Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms: MU Researchers

Experts from the University of Missouri School of Medicine found a connection between obstructive sleep apnea and the development of abdominal aortic aneurysms. Their research, using mouse models, revealed that intermittent hypoxia increased susceptibility to these aneurysms, especially in patients with additional metabolic issues like obesity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 23:46 IST
Link Established Between Sleep Apnea and Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms: MU Researchers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Experts from the University of Missouri School of Medicine and NextGen Precision Health have linked obstructive sleep apnea with a heightened risk of developing abdominal aortic aneurysms. These aneurysms occur when the aorta, the body's major artery, expands and potentially ruptures, leading to life-threatening internal hemorrhage.

Obstructive sleep apnea is a chronic condition where individuals repeatedly stop and start breathing during sleep, increasing the likelihood of cardiovascular issues. Studies indicate a higher occurrence of abdominal aortic aneurysms among those with obstructive sleep apnea. Using mouse models, MU researchers examined this connection further.

The team discovered that intermittent hypoxia, a condition where the body experiences periods of inadequate oxygen intake due to obstructive sleep apnea, raised the mice's vulnerability to abdominal aortic aneurysms. Professor Luis Martinez-Lemus stated, "Chronic intermittent hypoxia alone is insufficient to cause these aneurysms. However, in patients with obstructive sleep apnea and additional metabolic issues like obesity, our findings suggest it may promote aneurysm development."

The loss of oxygen during sleep apnea episodes triggers certain enzymes called MMPs that degrade the extracellular matrix, weakening the aorta. Lead author Neekun Sharma emphasized the importance of early detection and monitoring to prevent the sudden rupture of these aneurysms, especially in patients with obstructive sleep apnea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024