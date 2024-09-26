Link Established Between Sleep Apnea and Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms: MU Researchers

Experts from the University of Missouri School of Medicine and NextGen Precision Health have linked obstructive sleep apnea with a heightened risk of developing abdominal aortic aneurysms. These aneurysms occur when the aorta, the body's major artery, expands and potentially ruptures, leading to life-threatening internal hemorrhage.

Obstructive sleep apnea is a chronic condition where individuals repeatedly stop and start breathing during sleep, increasing the likelihood of cardiovascular issues. Studies indicate a higher occurrence of abdominal aortic aneurysms among those with obstructive sleep apnea. Using mouse models, MU researchers examined this connection further.

The team discovered that intermittent hypoxia, a condition where the body experiences periods of inadequate oxygen intake due to obstructive sleep apnea, raised the mice's vulnerability to abdominal aortic aneurysms. Professor Luis Martinez-Lemus stated, "Chronic intermittent hypoxia alone is insufficient to cause these aneurysms. However, in patients with obstructive sleep apnea and additional metabolic issues like obesity, our findings suggest it may promote aneurysm development."

The loss of oxygen during sleep apnea episodes triggers certain enzymes called MMPs that degrade the extracellular matrix, weakening the aorta. Lead author Neekun Sharma emphasized the importance of early detection and monitoring to prevent the sudden rupture of these aneurysms, especially in patients with obstructive sleep apnea.

(With inputs from agencies.)