Left Menu

Australia Braces for Possible Fourth La Niña in Five Years

Meteorologists predict a potential La Niña this summer, marking the fourth in five years for Australia. Such weather patterns, driven by ocean temperature changes in the Pacific, usually bring wetter, cooler conditions. Recent research aims to improve forecasting, aiding preparation against extreme weather and its impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-09-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 12:37 IST
Australia Braces for Possible Fourth La Niña in Five Years
  • Country:
  • Australia

Meteorologists are again predicting a possible La Na this summer, which means Australia may face wetter and cooler conditions than normal. This would be the fourth La Niña in Australia in five years, highlighting the need for preparation against extreme weather conditions.

La Niña and its counterpart, El Niño, are driven by changes in ocean temperatures in the Pacific Ocean's equatorial region. Together, they form the El Niño Southern Oscillation, affecting global weather patterns. While El Niño generally results in hotter, drier conditions, La Niña brings increased rainfall and cooler temperatures, particularly to Australia's east and north.

New research focusing on these patterns aims to offer more accurate, long-range forecasts, allowing communities more time to prepare for potential weather impacts. This improvement in prediction models is crucial as the frequency and intensity of these events could shift due to climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024