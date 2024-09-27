Australia Braces for Possible Fourth La Niña in Five Years

Meteorologists are again predicting a possible La Na this summer, which means Australia may face wetter and cooler conditions than normal. This would be the fourth La Niña in Australia in five years, highlighting the need for preparation against extreme weather conditions.

La Niña and its counterpart, El Niño, are driven by changes in ocean temperatures in the Pacific Ocean's equatorial region. Together, they form the El Niño Southern Oscillation, affecting global weather patterns. While El Niño generally results in hotter, drier conditions, La Niña brings increased rainfall and cooler temperatures, particularly to Australia's east and north.

New research focusing on these patterns aims to offer more accurate, long-range forecasts, allowing communities more time to prepare for potential weather impacts. This improvement in prediction models is crucial as the frequency and intensity of these events could shift due to climate change.

