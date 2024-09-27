Australia Braces for Possible Fourth La Niña in Five Years
Meteorologists predict a potential La Niña this summer, marking the fourth in five years for Australia. Such weather patterns, driven by ocean temperature changes in the Pacific, usually bring wetter, cooler conditions. Recent research aims to improve forecasting, aiding preparation against extreme weather and its impacts.
- Country:
- Australia
Meteorologists are again predicting a possible La Na this summer, which means Australia may face wetter and cooler conditions than normal. This would be the fourth La Niña in Australia in five years, highlighting the need for preparation against extreme weather conditions.
La Niña and its counterpart, El Niño, are driven by changes in ocean temperatures in the Pacific Ocean's equatorial region. Together, they form the El Niño Southern Oscillation, affecting global weather patterns. While El Niño generally results in hotter, drier conditions, La Niña brings increased rainfall and cooler temperatures, particularly to Australia's east and north.
New research focusing on these patterns aims to offer more accurate, long-range forecasts, allowing communities more time to prepare for potential weather impacts. This improvement in prediction models is crucial as the frequency and intensity of these events could shift due to climate change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Climate Change and Fragility: The Urgent Need for Conflict-Sensitive Solutions
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Calls for Enhanced Climate Change Understanding at AEASA Conference
How Fisheries Can Help Fight Climate Change: Exploring Carbon Sequestration in the Oceans
Union Cabinet Approves 'Mission Mausam' to Tackle Weather Extremes and Climate Change
Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight