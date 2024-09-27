Left Menu

Union Minister C R Paatil's Visit Highlights Chhattisgarh's Swachhata Efforts

Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Paatil will visit Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district for the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign. The initiative aims to review sanitation progress, drive community engagement, and achieve comprehensive cleanliness. Highlights include the declaration of Open Defecation Free Plus Model Blocks and waste management initiatives.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C R Paatil, is set to visit Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on Saturday to participate in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign.

This visit forms part of an extensive effort to evaluate the advancements in rural sanitation efforts and promote sustained cleanliness practices under the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G).

Chhattisgarh has rolled out ambitious activities including 29,951 'Swachhata Mein Bhagidari' events and 2,332 'Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs,' targeting the transformation of 5,631 Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs). Over 8,400 events have mobilized 10.48 lakh participants, with health camps benefiting more than 32,000 sanitation workers.

The campaign celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission with its current theme, 'Swabhaav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata,' emphasizing behavioral change and community engagement.

During his visit, Paatil will witness water conservation and sanitation transformations at sites like the Mission Jal Raksha in Barga village and inspect art installations from waste materials under the Waste to Art program.

Notably, Paatil will declare Rajnandgaon and Dongargaon Blocks as Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus Model blocks. Chhattisgarh aims for all villages to achieve this status by December 2024.

The minister's agenda also includes a visit to the Plastic Waste Management Unit in Amlidih and interactions with Swachhata Didis, women leading local sanitation efforts.

The day will conclude with the inauguration of a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP), underlining the state's commitment to comprehensive sanitation and waste management.

This visit underscores the Indian government's dedication to cleanliness and sanitation through community involvement, aiming for Sampoorna Swachh Bharat.

