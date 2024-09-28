Left Menu

Global Science Roundup: From Frigid Alien Planets to Viking Skeletons

A summary of current science news includes the discovery of a frigid alien planet offering insight into Earth's distant future, a Spanish mother-daughter duo using bacteria to restore church frescoes, a $2.3 billion science and tech innovation district opening in Manchester, and Danish archaeologists unearthing 50 Viking skeletons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 10:27 IST
Global Science Roundup: From Frigid Alien Planets to Viking Skeletons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A distant frigid alien planet offers a fascinating glimpse into Earth's possible future, showcasing that our planet might survive the sun's death as a cold outpost. This rocky planet, much like Earth but 1.9 times its mass, orbits a white dwarf about 4,200 light-years away in the Milky Way's center, according to Hawaii-based telescopes.

In an innovative fusion of microbiology and art restoration, Spanish microbiologist Pilar Bosch and her mother Pilar Roig are using bacteria to restore 18th-century paintings in Valencia. This intersection of fields highlights groundbreaking techniques in preserving historical art.

Manchester has welcomed the initial phase of a 1.7 billion pound ($2.3 billion) innovation district aimed at propelling the city's science and technology sector. The district, built on the University of Manchester's former North Campus, represents a significant boost to commercial space and housing, backed by university and private sector investments.

Danish archaeologists have made an extraordinary find near Odense, unearthing 50 well-preserved Viking skeletons. These discoveries promise to offer new insights into the lives of the medieval Nordic people, with their preservation aided by high water levels and favorable soil conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024