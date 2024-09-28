Left Menu

Bihar on High Alert: Flood Woes Escalate Amidst Heavy Rainfall

The Bihar government has issued an alert for potential floods along the Kosi, Gandak, and Ganga rivers after significant water releases from Valmikinagar and Birpur barrages. Heavy rains have intensified the risk, affecting approximately 13.5 lakh people in low-lying areas, with relief efforts underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:02 IST
Represtative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government has prompted an alert for possible floods along the swollen Kosi, Gandak, and Ganga rivers in the northern and central regions of the state. This follows the recent release of water from Valmikinagar and Birpur barrages, as per a senior official.

Santosh Kumar Mall, the Principal Secretary of the state Water Resources Department, confirmed the release of 5.7 cusecs of water from Birpur Barrage on the Kosi River, marking the highest in recent history. 'All necessary safety measures are being enforced to safeguard the embankments,' he added.

As water levels surge due to continuous rainfall over the past few days, the state is bracing for potential flood risks, particularly in low-lying areas of West and East Champaran, among other districts. The state disaster management department has urged local administrations to remain vigilant and undertake preventive measures in light of the forecast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

