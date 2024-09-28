Left Menu

Deadly Nepal Floods and Landslides: Over 38 Lives Lost, Major Disruptions Reported

Persistent heavy rain in Nepal has led to severe flooding and landslides, killing at least 38 people and leaving 29 missing. Major roads have been closed, and domestic air travel has been disrupted. Rescue operations are ongoing, with officials warning the death toll could rise further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:33 IST
Deadly Nepal Floods and Landslides: Over 38 Lives Lost, Major Disruptions Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 38 people have lost their lives in Nepal since early Friday as unrelenting rainfall caused widespread flooding and landslides, officials confirmed on Saturday. The calamity has shut down major roads and disrupted domestic flights, with the death toll expected to climb further, as another 29 people remain missing.

The most affected area is the Kathmandu valley, home to four million residents and the capital city. Significant rains—reportedly up to 322.2 mm (12.68 inches) in some parts—have halted traffic and daily activities. Rescue teams employed helicopters and rubber boats to evacuate individuals stranded on rooftops or higher ground.

Rivers throughout the Himalayan nation have overflowed, affecting infrastructure after a delayed monsoon retreat brought torrential rains. Efforts to clear landslide debris blocking highways in 28 spots are ongoing, police spokesperson Dan Bahadur Karki stated. Weather officials predict heavy rains will persist until Sunday morning.

Central and eastern regions experienced rainfall from 50 mm (2 inches) to over 200 mm (8 inches), leading to domestic flight disruptions while international flights continue. The Koshi River is above danger levels at 450,000 cusecs, significantly higher than its normal 150,000 cusecs, raising severe flood risks in adjacent regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024