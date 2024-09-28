Deadly Nepal Floods and Landslides: Over 38 Lives Lost, Major Disruptions Reported

At least 38 people have lost their lives in Nepal since early Friday as unrelenting rainfall caused widespread flooding and landslides, officials confirmed on Saturday. The calamity has shut down major roads and disrupted domestic flights, with the death toll expected to climb further, as another 29 people remain missing.

The most affected area is the Kathmandu valley, home to four million residents and the capital city. Significant rains—reportedly up to 322.2 mm (12.68 inches) in some parts—have halted traffic and daily activities. Rescue teams employed helicopters and rubber boats to evacuate individuals stranded on rooftops or higher ground.

Rivers throughout the Himalayan nation have overflowed, affecting infrastructure after a delayed monsoon retreat brought torrential rains. Efforts to clear landslide debris blocking highways in 28 spots are ongoing, police spokesperson Dan Bahadur Karki stated. Weather officials predict heavy rains will persist until Sunday morning.

Central and eastern regions experienced rainfall from 50 mm (2 inches) to over 200 mm (8 inches), leading to domestic flight disruptions while international flights continue. The Koshi River is above danger levels at 450,000 cusecs, significantly higher than its normal 150,000 cusecs, raising severe flood risks in adjacent regions.

