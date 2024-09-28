Left Menu

Tragic House Collapse Claims Toddler's Life Amid Heavy Rainfall

A three-year-old boy died and a woman was injured when a mud wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Rampur Kurmiyan village. Local residents managed to rescue the victims, but the boy was pronounced dead. Authorities are investigating the incident and have offered support to the family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A three-year-old boy was killed and a woman injured after a mud wall of a house collapsed due to incessant rainfall here on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred in Rampur Kurmiyan village of Lambhua area when the mud wall, unable to withstand the heavy downpour, collapsed onto Nitin and his aunt Komal, they said. Both were trapped under the debris, the police said, adding that locals managed to rescue the victims and took them to Lambhua Community Health Center.

Nitin was declared brought dead by doctors while Komal, who suffered critical injuries, was referred to the district hospital for further treatment, Sub Divisional Magistrate of Lambua Vidushi Singh said.

The body has been sent for post mortem and an investigation is underway, Senior Sub-Inspector Jasveer Singh said. Meanwhile, the sub divisional magistrate along with Tehsildar Devanand Tiwari visited the site to assess the situation and offer assistance to the victims' family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

