Devastating Floods and Landslides Claim Lives in Nepal

At least 66 people have lost their lives in Nepal due to relentless downpours that have caused flooding and landslides since early Friday, officials said on Saturday. The death toll is expected to rise, with 69 people missing and 60 injured, according to home ministry official Dil Kumar Tamang.

The majority of the fatalities occurred in the Kathmandu Valley, home to 4 million residents and the nation's capital, where the flooding has brought traffic and daily life to a halt. Rescue workers, utilizing helicopters and rubber boats, have been aiding those stranded on rooftops and elevated areas, while some parts of Kathmandu reported receiving nearly 322.2 mm (12.68 inches) of rain over the past day.

Authorities reported that rivers across the Himalayan nation have swollen, flooding roads and bridges, after a delayed retreat of South Asia's monsoon rains led to torrential downpours. Police are working to clear debris and reopen roads blocked by landslides in 28 locations, said police spokesperson Dan Bahadur Karki.

The rains may not ease until Sunday, according to Binu Maharjan, a weather forecasting official in Kathmandu. A low-pressure system over parts of India has caused this year's extended rains. "Heavy rains are likely to continue until Sunday morning, and weather is likely to clear after that," Maharjan informed Reuters.

Central and eastern regions have experienced moderate to extremely heavy rainfall, ranging from 50 mm (2 inches) to over 200 mm (8 inches), with moderate levels recorded elsewhere. While international flights are operational, many domestic flights have faced disruptions, said Rinji Sherpa, a Kathmandu airport spokesperson.

The Koshi River in the southeast, typically causing deadly floods in Bihar, India, is above the danger level at 450,000 cusecs, compared to the normal 150,000 cusecs, stated an official. The river level continues to rise, added Ram Chandra Tiwari, the area's top bureaucrat. Hundreds of lives are lost annually during the monsoon season due to landslides and flash floods in the mountainous country.

Authorities reported that since mid-June, the monsoon rains have resulted in the deaths of at least 254 people, with 65 still missing in incidents involving landslides, floods, and lightning strikes.

