Devastating Floods and Landslides Paralyze Nepal, Prompt School Closures

Nepal has closed schools for three days following severe floods and landslides caused by heavy rains that killed 100 people with 67 missing. The disaster disrupted daily life in Kathmandu Valley and damaged infrastructure, prompting an urgent call for improved investment in sustainable infrastructure to combat increased climate risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 09:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nepal has closed schools for three days following devastating floods and landslides triggered by two days of heavy rain, resulting in 100 deaths and with 67 people still missing, officials reported Sunday.

The flooding brought life to a standstill in the Kathmandu Valley, which recorded 37 deaths, impacting its 4 million residents and the capital city. Authorities reported that damaged school buildings and infrastructure made it difficult for students and parents to access educational facilities safely.

Education ministry spokesperson Lakshmi Bhattarai announced, 'We have urged the concerned authorities to close schools in the affected areas for three days.' Some regions of the capital faced up to 322.2 mm (12.7 inches) of rain, raising the Bagmati River up 2.2 m (7 ft) above the danger mark.

Weather forecasts suggested that the heavy rains would ease, providing some respite. However, the root cause of these rains was attributed to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal affecting parts of India and Nepal. Scientists from the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) have highlighted haphazard development as a factor exacerbating climate risks, urging immediate investment in sustainable infrastructure, including both engineered and nature-based solutions.

Experts noted that poor urban planning, construction on floodplains, and encroachment on the Bagmati river exacerbated the flooding impact. The Koshi River in southeastern Nepal has begun to recede after threatening to cause extensive damage downstream in India's Bihar state, where it often brings annual flooding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

