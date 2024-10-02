Left Menu

Powerful 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tonga

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Tonga at a depth of 10 km, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. Fortunately, the U.S. National Tsunami Center stated that there is no anticipated tsunami threat following the quake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 01:54 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 01:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Tonga on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake originated at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).

The U.S. National Tsunami Center has confirmed that there is no expected tsunami threat following this seismic activity.

Authorities are monitoring the situation and assessing potential aftershocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

