Powerful 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tonga
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 01:54 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 01:54 IST
A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Tonga on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake originated at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).
The U.S. National Tsunami Center has confirmed that there is no expected tsunami threat following this seismic activity.
Authorities are monitoring the situation and assessing potential aftershocks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
