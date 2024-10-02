Tropical Depression Eleven-E Threatens Mexico and Guatemala
A new storm system, Tropical Depression Eleven-E, is bearing down on Mexico's southern Pacific coast and Guatemala. It threatens to strengthen into a tropical storm, potentially causing flooding and landslides. This follows recent devastating rainfall from Hurricane John. The storm is near Salina Cruz in Oaxaca state.
Tropical Depression Eleven-E is closing in on southern Mexico's Pacific coast and nearby Guatemala, with expectations to move inland soon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported. Currently not named, the depression could escalate to tropical storm status by nightfall, posing risks of flooding and landslides.
The region recently endured heavy rainfall from Hurricane John, which led to deadly mudslides and claimed 22 lives. The storm is situated approximately 75 miles southeast of Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, where a major Pemex oil refinery is located. Pemex has yet to comment on the situation.
The NHC anticipates substantial rainfall of up to 12 inches across southern Mexican states and parts of western Guatemala, heightening concerns of further natural disasters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vietnam Braces for More Flooding as New Storm Threatens
Catastrophic Central European Flooding: Lives Lost and Cities Devastated
Floods and landslides in Myanmar caused by Typhoon Yagi and monsoon rains have killed at least 226, reports AP, citing state media.
Emergency Evacuation in Emilia-Romagna After Severe Flooding
Massive Flooding Displaces 1,200 People and Disrupts Traffic in Uttar Pradesh