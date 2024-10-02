Tropical Depression Eleven-E Threatens Mexico and Guatemala

Tropical Depression Eleven-E is closing in on southern Mexico's Pacific coast and nearby Guatemala, with expectations to move inland soon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported. Currently not named, the depression could escalate to tropical storm status by nightfall, posing risks of flooding and landslides.

The region recently endured heavy rainfall from Hurricane John, which led to deadly mudslides and claimed 22 lives. The storm is situated approximately 75 miles southeast of Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, where a major Pemex oil refinery is located. Pemex has yet to comment on the situation.

The NHC anticipates substantial rainfall of up to 12 inches across southern Mexican states and parts of western Guatemala, heightening concerns of further natural disasters.

