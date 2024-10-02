Left Menu

Heroic Effort to Rescue Stranded Killer Whales on Kamchatka Peninsula

Russian rescuers and volunteers are working tirelessly to save four stranded killer whales on the Kamchatka Peninsula. Using manual methods, they are keeping the orcas hydrated and attempting to push them into deeper water. Over 30 rescuers are on-site, awaiting high tide for better chances of freeing the whales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 11:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, a dedicated group of Russian rescuers and volunteers embarked on a mission to save four killer whales stranded off the Kamchatka Peninsula. They doused the whales with water and tried to push them into deeper waters, according to the emergency ministry.

Over 30 rescuers assembled at the scene, working against the clock as high tide was anticipated soon. Among the stranded marine mammals were two adult orcas and two calves.

The whales were trapped in a silted estuary, making it impossible to use heavy equipment for their rescue. 'We are waiting for the waters to come,' remarked Sergei Lebedev, the region's emergency minister, as cited by the TASS state news agency. 'The only way to help the animals now is to water them manually.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

