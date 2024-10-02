Heroic Effort to Rescue Stranded Killer Whales on Kamchatka Peninsula

On Wednesday, a dedicated group of Russian rescuers and volunteers embarked on a mission to save four killer whales stranded off the Kamchatka Peninsula. They doused the whales with water and tried to push them into deeper waters, according to the emergency ministry.

Over 30 rescuers assembled at the scene, working against the clock as high tide was anticipated soon. Among the stranded marine mammals were two adult orcas and two calves.

The whales were trapped in a silted estuary, making it impossible to use heavy equipment for their rescue. 'We are waiting for the waters to come,' remarked Sergei Lebedev, the region's emergency minister, as cited by the TASS state news agency. 'The only way to help the animals now is to water them manually.'

