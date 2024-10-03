Typhoon Krathon Strikes Kaohsiung: Communities Brace for Impact

Typhoon Krathon made landfall on the Siaogang District of Kaohsiung, Taiwan's major port city, as confirmed by the country's weather authorities. Residents were advised to take shelter due to potentially disastrous winds.

The typhoon's maximum sustained winds reached 126 kph (78 mph) at its core, accompanied by gusts of up to 162 kph (101 mph). Over the past five days, the slow-moving storm has inundated Taiwan's eastern and southern regions, prompting widespread evacuations from mountainous and low-lying areas.

The inclement weather has forced the shutdown of schools and government offices for two days across the island, with all domestic flights canceled as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)