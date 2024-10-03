Kaohsiung Braces as 'Weird' Typhoon Krathon Makes Unprecedented Landfall

Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Oct 3 (CNA) – Typhoon Krathon, described as both weakened and 'weird', struck southwestern Taiwan on Thursday, delivering destructive rains and powerful winds to the island. As the typhoon made landfall in Kaohsiung, two fatalities were reported, prompting the shutdown of flights, markets, and public facilities for a second consecutive day.

The city, a major port with a population of 2.7 million, experienced gusts exceeding 220kmh, and residents were advised to remain indoors as high tides amplified the effects of the storm. Despite downgrading to a category 1, Krathon's unusual path hitting the west coast directly raised alarms across the region, reminiscent of the catastrophic 1977 Typhoon Thelma.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai expressed concerns over residents being outdoors, particularly amid the brutal winds and rains, urging them to exercise caution. The storm is predicted to traverse Taiwan's western plains towards Taipei, transitioning into a tropical depression by Friday night.

