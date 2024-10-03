Left Menu

Delhi's Year-Round Drain De-Silting Initiative Aims to Tackle Waterlogging

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has advised civic agencies to implement year-round de-silting of drains and sewers to prevent waterlogging. Despite significant drainage improvements, ongoing maintenance is needed. The 'Dust-Free Delhi' drive has already removed over 6,156 metric tons of silt and waste, aligning with air pollution reduction goals.

Updated: 03-10-2024 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has called on city authorities to establish a consistent de-silting schedule for drains and sewer lines. Moving away from 'seasonal' and 'ad-hoc' tactics, this year-long approach aims to mitigate waterlogging woes.

Saxena pointed out notable advances in key drainage networks such as Sunehri, Barapulla, Kushak, Shahdara, and Najafgarh, attributing success to targeted de-silting. In a post on X, he praised the results, noting a significant decrease in city flooding and waterlogging since their enhanced efforts began.

Meanwhile, Saxena's directive aligns with an ongoing 'Dust-Free Delhi' campaign, which has already extracted over 6,156 metric tons of waste. He encouraged authorities to scale up these efforts, as waste and dried mud contributed heavily to the capital's air pollution—a major environmental concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

