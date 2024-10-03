Delhi's Year-Round Drain De-Silting Initiative Aims to Tackle Waterlogging

In a pivotal move, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has called on city authorities to establish a consistent de-silting schedule for drains and sewer lines. Moving away from 'seasonal' and 'ad-hoc' tactics, this year-long approach aims to mitigate waterlogging woes.

Saxena pointed out notable advances in key drainage networks such as Sunehri, Barapulla, Kushak, Shahdara, and Najafgarh, attributing success to targeted de-silting. In a post on X, he praised the results, noting a significant decrease in city flooding and waterlogging since their enhanced efforts began.

Meanwhile, Saxena's directive aligns with an ongoing 'Dust-Free Delhi' campaign, which has already extracted over 6,156 metric tons of waste. He encouraged authorities to scale up these efforts, as waste and dried mud contributed heavily to the capital's air pollution—a major environmental concern.

