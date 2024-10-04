Left Menu

Typhoon Krathon's Aftermath: Taiwan Battles Floods and Damage

Southern Taiwan is recovering from Typhoon Krathon's impact, which brought severe flooding and high winds to Kaohsiung. The area is focusing on cleanup, while the rest of Taiwan resumes normal activities. Power outages and transport disruptions persist, with two confirmed deaths and ongoing investigations into a hospital fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 05:58 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 05:58 IST
Southern Taiwan is grappling with the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon, which wreaked havoc with flooding and strong winds on Friday. The storm made its presence felt in Kaohsiung, a major port city, where streets were inundated, windows shattered, and debris scattered.

While most of Taiwan has resumed normal operations, Kaohsiung and Pingtung remain in recovery mode, declaring another day off to address the damage. The typhoon's impact was severe, leaving 100,000 households without power and causing extensive transport disruptions.

The death toll from the storm stands at two, with many injured. Authorities are striving to restore normalcy, investigating incidents like a hospital fire in Pingtung that led to nine fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

