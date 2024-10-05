Unearthing the Past: Chimu Child Sacrifices in Peru

Archaeologists have unearthed a grim discovery in a vacant lot near Trujillo, northern Peru: the remains of approximately 48 children, believed to have been victims of ritual sacrifices over 600 years ago. The findings suggest these events were carried out by the Chimu civilization, which dominated the region from the 700s to the late 1400s.

Julio Asencio, an archaeologist at the site, reported that many of the remains exhibited cuts on the sternum and ribs, indicating a violent ritual. The bodies, each buried separately, were found alongside those of two adults and nine llamas, offered as a sacrifice symbolizing essential resources such as food, clothing, and transportation.

Historians posit that the Chimu might have conducted these sacrifices in response to severe environmental events like heavy rains and floods, hoping to appease their gods. The Chimu were eventually overtaken by the Inca, who expanded their empire across what is now southern Ecuador to central Chile. Peru remains rich in archaeological sites representing various pre-Hispanic cultures.

(With inputs from agencies.)