Bosnia Faces Devastating Floods: Rescuers Race Against Time in Donja Jablanica
The village of Donja Jablanica in Bosnia has been hit by severe floods, resulting in the loss of at least 13 lives and leaving many missing as rescuers dig through rubble. The floods, following a summer drought, have led to the postponement of local elections and football matches.
Rescuers are tirelessly sifting through debris in Donja Jablanica, Bosnia, after catastrophic floods struck on Friday, marking the worst deluge in years. Bosnian authorities confirmed 13 fatalities in the area, approximately 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) southwest of Sarajevo, although initial reports suggested higher numbers.
Amidst the tragedy, an excavator unearthed cars and houses while search efforts continued despite heavy overnight rain. Survivors recounted their harrowing experiences, including Alka Glusic, who lost four family members, and Nezima Begovic, who emerged unscathed from her damaged home.
The flooding was intensified by a collapsed quarry, showering the village with rubble. As a result, Bosnia's Football Association and election commission suspended sporting events and elections in flood-affected regions. Meteorologists attribute these extreme weather patterns to climate change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kashmir's Saffron Farmers Grapple with Climate Change Amid Struggle for Survival
The Role of Nationally Determined Contributions in Combating Climate Change
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Harsh Warning from Climate Change
US-India Economic Summit: Cooperation in Climate Change and Green Jobs Take Center Stage
Climate Change Doubles Devastating Central European Flooding Likelihood