Bosnia Faces Devastating Floods: Rescuers Race Against Time in Donja Jablanica

Rescuers are tirelessly sifting through debris in Donja Jablanica, Bosnia, after catastrophic floods struck on Friday, marking the worst deluge in years. Bosnian authorities confirmed 13 fatalities in the area, approximately 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) southwest of Sarajevo, although initial reports suggested higher numbers.

Amidst the tragedy, an excavator unearthed cars and houses while search efforts continued despite heavy overnight rain. Survivors recounted their harrowing experiences, including Alka Glusic, who lost four family members, and Nezima Begovic, who emerged unscathed from her damaged home.

The flooding was intensified by a collapsed quarry, showering the village with rubble. As a result, Bosnia's Football Association and election commission suspended sporting events and elections in flood-affected regions. Meteorologists attribute these extreme weather patterns to climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)