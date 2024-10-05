Left Menu

Inferno at Himachal's Village Market: LPG Cylinder Explosion Sparks Chaos

A devastating LPG cylinder explosion in Hamirpur's Mahesh Kuyal village market caused significant property damage but fortunately no casualties. The incident erupted when a sweet shop owner, Suresh Kumar, turned on the gas. The intense impact triggered panic in the area, prompting swift action from fire services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 19:00 IST
Inferno at Himachal's Village Market: LPG Cylinder Explosion Sparks Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An LPG cylinder explosion wreaked havoc in Hamirpur district's Mahesh Kuyal village market, causing extensive property damage but fortunately resulting in no casualties, residents reported.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the specific cause of the catastrophic blaze, police sources confirmed.

The incident unfolded as sweet shop owner Suresh Kumar ignited the gas, leading to a fiery outbreak. Despite the chaos, Kumar was swiftly rescued by another shop owner moments before the cylinder burst. Fire department teams responded promptly, quelling the flames amidst the pandemonium caused by the explosion's severe impact, which led to a stampede-like situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024