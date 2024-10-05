Inferno at Himachal's Village Market: LPG Cylinder Explosion Sparks Chaos
A devastating LPG cylinder explosion in Hamirpur's Mahesh Kuyal village market caused significant property damage but fortunately no casualties. The incident erupted when a sweet shop owner, Suresh Kumar, turned on the gas. The intense impact triggered panic in the area, prompting swift action from fire services.
An LPG cylinder explosion wreaked havoc in Hamirpur district's Mahesh Kuyal village market, causing extensive property damage but fortunately resulting in no casualties, residents reported.
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the specific cause of the catastrophic blaze, police sources confirmed.
The incident unfolded as sweet shop owner Suresh Kumar ignited the gas, leading to a fiery outbreak. Despite the chaos, Kumar was swiftly rescued by another shop owner moments before the cylinder burst. Fire department teams responded promptly, quelling the flames amidst the pandemonium caused by the explosion's severe impact, which led to a stampede-like situation.
