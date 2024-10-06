Left Menu

Tragic Fire Claims Five Lives in Mumbai

A devastating fire in Mumbai's Siddharth Colony led to the tragic deaths of five individuals, including a seven-year-old girl. The blaze erupted in a shop-cum-residential building early on Sunday morning. Authorities are investigating the cause as the community mourns the loss.

Updated: 06-10-2024 09:16 IST
A tragic fire erupted in a double-storey shop-cum-residential building in Mumbai's Siddharth Colony, claiming five lives, including a seven-year-old girl, early on Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire started around 5.20 am, quickly engulfing the structure as it spread from the ground floor shop to the residential upper floor. Five individuals were critically injured and later declared dead at Rajawadi Hospital.

The victims have been identified as Paris Gupta, 7, Manju Prem Gupta, 30, Anita Gupta, 39, Prem Gupta, 30, and Narendra Gupta, 10. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the blaze, as the community mourns the tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

