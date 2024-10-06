Tragic Demise: Children Fall Victim to Wild Animal Attacks

In a heart-wrenching series of events, two young lives were lost to wild animal attacks in South Kheri forest division.

Sajeb, a 12-year-old boy, was tragically killed when a suspected leopard dragged him away into a sugarcane field in Gangabehar village. Despite his father's immediate response, Sajeb's body was found later that night.

In a separate incident, three-year-old Riza Bano was taken from her home in Kurtaiha village. Her mother blamed a wolf, but authorities suspect a leopard was responsible. Her body was discovered in Ghaghra river.

