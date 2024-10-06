Tragic Demise: Children Fall Victim to Wild Animal Attacks
In a tragic turn of events, two children were killed in separate wild animal attacks in South Kheri forest division. Sajeb, 12, and Riza Bano, 3, lost their lives. Authorities suspect leopards in both incidents, though a wolf was reportedly involved in Riza's attack.
In a heart-wrenching series of events, two young lives were lost to wild animal attacks in South Kheri forest division.
Sajeb, a 12-year-old boy, was tragically killed when a suspected leopard dragged him away into a sugarcane field in Gangabehar village. Despite his father's immediate response, Sajeb's body was found later that night.
In a separate incident, three-year-old Riza Bano was taken from her home in Kurtaiha village. Her mother blamed a wolf, but authorities suspect a leopard was responsible. Her body was discovered in Ghaghra river.
