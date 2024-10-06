Left Menu

Afghanistan Earthquake: Struggling to Rebuild Amid Aid Shortage

Western Afghanistan was struck by a devastating 6.3 magnitude earthquake on October 7, 2023, causing thousands of deaths. The region grapples with aid shortages, with international support dwindling due to global crises and political concerns. Survivors face inadequate housing and developing infrastructure problems, revealing the Taliban's leadership challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 06-10-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 11:11 IST
The sound of earth cracking startled residents in Herat province, Afghanistan, as a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck on October 7, 2023. The Taliban government estimates at least 4,000 fatalities, but the UN reports about 1,500. Survivors are overwhelmed, caught between a lack of resources and significant leadership challenges.

The Taliban has been working alongside charities to offer temporary shelter and supplies. However, these accommodations are currently inadequate, with no proper walls or bathrooms, leaving many vulnerable to adverse weather conditions. Schools and clinics remain absent, pressuring families to improvise while children attend classes in tents.

Despite efforts by aid agencies, support is dwindling due to international donors' shifting priorities. Afghanistan faces deepening humanitarian needs, exacerbated by an already strained public service sector and mounting opposition to the Taliban's governance. Aid organizations warn that Afghan communities remain ill-prepared for future disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

