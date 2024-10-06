Left Menu

Unveiling Earth's Ancient Sculptures: Dating Karst Landscapes

Karst landscapes, covering one-sixth of Earth's surface, are ecologically significant but difficult to date. A new study introduces a method for determining their age using iron nodules. This research enhances our understanding of past climates and their impact on ancient ecosystems, offering crucial insights for future climate adaptation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 06-10-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 13:39 IST
Almost one-sixth of Earth's surface is covered by 'karst' landscapes, spectacular natural formations like caves and towers. These unique environments, formed by water sculpting bedrock over millennia, are as important ecologically today as they are historic records of Earth's ancient climates.

Understanding when karst landscapes formed is challenging. Traditionally scientists have estimated their age by examining materials on either side of the karst surface, but this approach lacks precision. A new breakthrough, detailed in Science Advances, introduces a geochronology technique using tiny iron nodules to measure time elapsed since the karst was formed.

This method, tested in Western Australia's famous Pinnacles Desert, aligns with other geological findings, enhancing our grasp of Earth's climate history. These insights not only enrich our knowledge of ancient ecosystems but also aid in preparing for future environmental changes as our climate continues to shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

