Tragic Tiger Attack Claims Life in Nagpur

A 58-year-old man in Nagpur's Ramtek taluka fell victim to a fatal tiger attack on Sunday. According to a forest department official, the deceased was identified as Rajkumar Khandate, a resident of Khanora.

The tragedy occurred in the Belda beat section of the Paoni forest range, underscoring the threats posed by wildlife-human interactions in the area.

The attack transpired at approximately 5 pm, authorities reported, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced safety measures in regions prone to wildlife encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)