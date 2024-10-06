Left Menu

Tragic Tiger Attack Claims Life in Nagpur

A 58-year-old man named Rajkumar Khandate from Khanora was killed in a tiger attack in Ramtek taluka, Nagpur. The unfortunate incident occurred in the Belda beat of the Paoni forest range around 5 pm, according to a forest department official.

Updated: 06-10-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 22:37 IST
Tragic Tiger Attack Claims Life in Nagpur
A 58-year-old man in Nagpur's Ramtek taluka fell victim to a fatal tiger attack on Sunday. According to a forest department official, the deceased was identified as Rajkumar Khandate, a resident of Khanora.

The tragedy occurred in the Belda beat section of the Paoni forest range, underscoring the threats posed by wildlife-human interactions in the area.

The attack transpired at approximately 5 pm, authorities reported, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced safety measures in regions prone to wildlife encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

