Tragic Tiger Attack Claims Life in Nagpur
A 58-year-old man named Rajkumar Khandate from Khanora was killed in a tiger attack in Ramtek taluka, Nagpur. The unfortunate incident occurred in the Belda beat of the Paoni forest range around 5 pm, according to a forest department official.
The tragedy occurred in the Belda beat section of the Paoni forest range, underscoring the threats posed by wildlife-human interactions in the area.
The attack transpired at approximately 5 pm, authorities reported, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced safety measures in regions prone to wildlife encounters.
