Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida is preparing for a major evacuation as Hurricane Milton intensifies and approaches the western coast. The hurricane comes shortly after the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. Communities, particularly near Tampa Bay, are urged to evacuate, as a potentially severe storm approaches, threatening significant damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 06:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 06:11 IST
Florida is gearing up for its largest evacuation in six years as Hurricane Milton gathers strength in the Gulf of Mexico, once again threatening the state's western coast. The storm follows closely behind the destruction left by Hurricane Helene, prompting U.S. National Hurricane Center warnings about Milton's landfall potential near the densely populated Tampa Bay area.

Hurricane Milton, expected to compound damage caused by its predecessor, continues its trajectory toward already battered regions. State emergency management director Kevin Guthrie underscored the urgency for evacuation, forecasting the largest operation since Hurricane Irma in 2017. At present, Milton is approximately 780 miles west-southwest of Tampa, advancing with winds of 85 mph.

Reports indicate an impending escalation of the storm's category rating, with possible catastrophic outcomes such as severe flooding. In anticipation, Governor Ron DeSantis highlighted the risks of heightened storm surges and power outages, emphasizing the critical need to manage debris left by Hurricane Helene. Efforts to safeguard vulnerable communities are underway across various counties.

