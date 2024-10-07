Innovative Firefighting Strategies Set to Safeguard Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

In a bid to enhance safety during the Maha Kumbh Mela in January 2025, authorities will introduce 75 innovative firefighting vehicles. These vehicles boast fire-extinguishing capabilities 20 times more effective than standard ones and are specifically designed to navigate narrow passages.

Director General of Police (Fire) Avinash Chandra detailed the features of these small-sized, one-ton capacity vehicles. Each is equipped with a 100-litre tank, effectively replacing the need for 2,000 litres of water. Additional tools for diverse emergency tasks are included, such as breaking and first aid equipment, while fire-fighting boats will be deployed around the Sangam area to utilize river water in emergencies.

Chandra emphasized a target response time of just two to three minutes, with preventive measures in collaboration with the electricity department to ensure safety. The upcoming event will see increased personnel and equipment, as the fair's area has expanded to 4,000 hectares, necessitating comprehensive fire safety strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)