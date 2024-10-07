Left Menu

Innovative Firefighting Strategies Set to Safeguard Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Cutting-edge firefighting vehicles will debut at the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, designed for swift response in narrow areas. With capacities far exceeding traditional methods, the initiative includes fire-fighting boats and motorcycles, aiming for rapid response and preventive measures. The expanded fair area demands heightened fire safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 07-10-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 12:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance safety during the Maha Kumbh Mela in January 2025, authorities will introduce 75 innovative firefighting vehicles. These vehicles boast fire-extinguishing capabilities 20 times more effective than standard ones and are specifically designed to navigate narrow passages.

Director General of Police (Fire) Avinash Chandra detailed the features of these small-sized, one-ton capacity vehicles. Each is equipped with a 100-litre tank, effectively replacing the need for 2,000 litres of water. Additional tools for diverse emergency tasks are included, such as breaking and first aid equipment, while fire-fighting boats will be deployed around the Sangam area to utilize river water in emergencies.

Chandra emphasized a target response time of just two to three minutes, with preventive measures in collaboration with the electricity department to ensure safety. The upcoming event will see increased personnel and equipment, as the fair's area has expanded to 4,000 hectares, necessitating comprehensive fire safety strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

