Hurricane Milton Threatens Florida with Major Impact

Hurricane Milton has ramped up to a Category 2 storm early Monday as Florida braces itself for a large-scale evacuation, marking its most substantial exodus in seven years. The hurricane poses a threat to densely populated regions, including Tampa and Orlando.

Currently strengthening over the southern Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Milton has prompted the National Hurricane Center in Miami to issue storm surge and hurricane watches for parts of Florida. These warnings complement existing advisories for sections of the Mexican coastline.

Florida's emergency management has learned from past storms, including Hurricane Irma in 2017, and is implementing strategies to ensure efficient evacuations. Evacuation routes are being fortified with fuel and charging stations, as residents prepare to leave their homes.

