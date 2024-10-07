Left Menu

Devastating Downpour: Meghalaya's Torrential Toll Unveiled

Heavy rainfall in Meghalaya, India, has triggered deadly floods and landslides, leading to 15 fatalities. Relief efforts are underway as the weather improves. The deluge affected over 17,000 people, and similar flooding has impacted regions in neighboring Bangladesh and Nepal, causing widespread devastation and loss of life.

Updated: 07-10-2024 16:08 IST
Devastating Downpour: Meghalaya's Torrential Toll Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In India's northeastern state of Meghalaya, at least 15 lives have been lost due to floods and landslides triggered by relentless rainfall over the past four days. Authorities report that more rain is anticipated in parts of the state this week, with forecasts predicting 'isolated heavy rainfall.'

Casualties include seven family members buried alive in South Garo Hills district, two victims swept away in their vehicle by floodwaters, and a man struck by a falling tree. Thankfully, the weather has cleared, and officials have successfully retrieved all bodies, reported Sanjay Goyal, a state disaster management official.

An estimated 17,000 people across roughly 165 villages have been relocated to relief camps. Floodwaters are now receding, with residents beginning to return to their homes as conditions stabilize. However, substantial damage to crops is evident, with assessments ongoing. These events reflect a broader pattern of monsoon-induced flooding plaguing South Asia this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

