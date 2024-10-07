Devastating Downpour: Meghalaya's Torrential Toll Unveiled

In India's northeastern state of Meghalaya, at least 15 lives have been lost due to floods and landslides triggered by relentless rainfall over the past four days. Authorities report that more rain is anticipated in parts of the state this week, with forecasts predicting 'isolated heavy rainfall.'

Casualties include seven family members buried alive in South Garo Hills district, two victims swept away in their vehicle by floodwaters, and a man struck by a falling tree. Thankfully, the weather has cleared, and officials have successfully retrieved all bodies, reported Sanjay Goyal, a state disaster management official.

An estimated 17,000 people across roughly 165 villages have been relocated to relief camps. Floodwaters are now receding, with residents beginning to return to their homes as conditions stabilize. However, substantial damage to crops is evident, with assessments ongoing. These events reflect a broader pattern of monsoon-induced flooding plaguing South Asia this season.

