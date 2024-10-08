Left Menu

Hurricane Milton: A Powerful Force Targets Florida

Hurricane Milton, a Category-5 storm, strengthens rapidly in the Gulf of Mexico, targeting Florida's Gulf coast. It threatens significant storm surge and destruction in Florida, echoing predictions of a severe hurricane season. Emergency declarations have been issued in anticipation of its landfall near Tampa-St. Petersburg.

Updated: 08-10-2024 02:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hurricane Milton intensified swiftly in the southern Gulf of Mexico, approaching Florida's Gulf coast with a potentially devastating impact. The Category-5 storm, the strongest designation on the Saffir-Simpson scale, poses significant threats of storm surge up to 6 feet along Yucatan's northern coast, as reported by the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Milton, situated about 105 miles west of Progreso, Mexico, was moving east at 9 mph, expected to shift northeast toward Florida. As Floridians brace for the storm's arrival near Tampa, preparations ramp up for anticipated strong winds and heavy rains, potentially bringing life-threatening conditions.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden have issued emergency declarations, while relief efforts continue in the Southeast following the deadly Hurricane Helene. Milton is the ninth hurricane of the Atlantic season, reinforcing predictions of an intense storm period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

