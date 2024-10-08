Hurricane Milton: Florida Braces for Catastrophic Landfall

As Hurricane Milton approaches, Florida's west coast is preparing for potential catastrophic damage. The storm, a Category 5 hurricane, has led to evacuation orders for over a million residents, with particular concern for the Tampa Bay area. Residents are urged to seek shelter on higher ground.

Milton became the third-fastest intensifying storm in the Atlantic, thanks to the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. As it tracks eastward, the hurricane's path is unusual, prompting concerns about severe storm surges north and south of Tampa Bay.

Local officials are bracing for the storm's impact, while relief efforts persist after Hurricane Helene's devastation less than two weeks prior. Security measures are in place to manage traffic and gas station lines, ensuring residents evacuate safely before landfall on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)