Florida's Gulf Coast Braces for Devastating Impact of Hurricane Milton

Florida's Gulf Coast is preparing for Hurricane Milton, expected to bring significant damage through high winds and storm surges. The hurricane, downgraded to Category 4, still poses a grave threat as it approaches the Tampa Bay region, which hasn't experienced a direct hit in over a century.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fortmyers | Updated: 08-10-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 11:44 IST
Florida's Gulf Coast mobilized on Tuesday as Hurricane Milton, with its formidable winds and potential for huge storm surges, threatened areas still recovering from previous hurricanes Helene and Ian.

A hurricane warning was issued for nearly the entirety of Florida's west coast, as Hurricane Milton, moving slowly at 9 mph, intensified quickly to a Category 5 before a slight downgrade. Its historical reference drew parallels with 1980's Allen, the strongest Atlantic hurricane recorded.

Tampa Bay, which has not faced a major hurricane since 1921, braced for impact. President Biden approved emergency measures, mobilizing 7,000 federal workers in a massive effort, while local authorities urged evacuations fearing a storm surge similar to Helene's disastrous impact just days ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

