Majestic by Design: Unraveling the Secrets of Arthropleura, the Gigantic Carboniferous Millipede
Fossils of Arthropleura, the largest terrestrial arthropod in Earth's history, have been discovered in France with intact heads. These findings reveal new anatomical details, classifying it as a non-predatory, giant primitive millipede. Arthropleura lived during the Carboniferous Period, reaching up to 10-1/2 feet in length.
Recent fossil discoveries in France have uncovered vital information about Arthropleura, the largest-known land arthropod, whose intimidating size captivated the Carboniferous Period.
The fossils, which include previously undiscovered intact heads, provide significant insights, allowing researchers to reclassify Arthropleura as a massive, non-predatory millipede, altering its previous predator perception.
This discovery highlights the remarkable size arthropods attained due to high oxygen levels and resource availability, predating vertebrate colonization on land.
