Majestic by Design: Unraveling the Secrets of Arthropleura, the Gigantic Carboniferous Millipede

Recent fossil discoveries in France have uncovered vital information about Arthropleura, the largest-known land arthropod, whose intimidating size captivated the Carboniferous Period.

The fossils, which include previously undiscovered intact heads, provide significant insights, allowing researchers to reclassify Arthropleura as a massive, non-predatory millipede, altering its previous predator perception.

This discovery highlights the remarkable size arthropods attained due to high oxygen levels and resource availability, predating vertebrate colonization on land.

