Left Menu

Majestic by Design: Unraveling the Secrets of Arthropleura, the Gigantic Carboniferous Millipede

Fossils of Arthropleura, the largest terrestrial arthropod in Earth's history, have been discovered in France with intact heads. These findings reveal new anatomical details, classifying it as a non-predatory, giant primitive millipede. Arthropleura lived during the Carboniferous Period, reaching up to 10-1/2 feet in length.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 23:36 IST
Majestic by Design: Unraveling the Secrets of Arthropleura, the Gigantic Carboniferous Millipede

Recent fossil discoveries in France have uncovered vital information about Arthropleura, the largest-known land arthropod, whose intimidating size captivated the Carboniferous Period.

The fossils, which include previously undiscovered intact heads, provide significant insights, allowing researchers to reclassify Arthropleura as a massive, non-predatory millipede, altering its previous predator perception.

This discovery highlights the remarkable size arthropods attained due to high oxygen levels and resource availability, predating vertebrate colonization on land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024